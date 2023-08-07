In recent years, this historic York hostelry has variously been a Mexican restaurant, a cocktail bar that never quite happened, and a sadly disused waste of a prime spot a stone’s throw from the Minster.

Now, it ipromises once again be a great, welcoming city centre pub - with a brand-new start under the name the Museum Street Tavern, when it reopen this week.

Richard Martin, the independent operator who has taken on the tenancy from owners Stonegate Pubs, said: “The plan for Museum Street Tavern is simple. It’s good old-fashioned hospitality. Look after everyone and serve them great food and drink in a beautiful, historic building."

“York is full of great pubs, which rightly have a loyal following. If we get things right we will carve a little niche of our own.”

Richard, 43, has been in hospitality all his working life, becoming General Manager of his first pub in North London in his early 20s.

He’s run many pubs and restaurants across London, as well as in Dublin and Bristol, during his career, but he has chosen York for his first solo venture. Richard has a long association with the city – he has been visiting family here for many years.

He relocated to York permanently 18 months ago and has since worked at several venues in the city while looking for the right opportunity.

Richard said: “We aim to open as soon as we can. It will be a bit softly, softly at first. Mainly just drinks and snacks to begin with. We’ll continue to add a bit each week and intend to be serving a full menu by early September.

“The food will be fresh and seasonal and dishes will change from day to day. We will use local produce and suppliers whenever we can. Not fine dining, just rustic dishes with big flavours made with care and attention.”

“First and foremost, we love pubs. They are timeless, ageless and democratic. They are for everyone, spaces where all sections of the community are welcome and co-exist together.”

Passers-by will have noticed a lot of work going on to refresh the exterior and interior ahead of opening – though as the 18th century building is grade 2 listed, it will retain all of its historic charm.

For the latest updates on opening times, food and drink, follow the Museum Street Tavern on Instagram at museum_street_tavern_york

The Museum Street Tavern is at 3 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT.