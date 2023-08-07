The Met Office has predicted that we will see sunny spells everyday this working week, and temperatures are expected to rise to 24 °C.

Any showers we do see will likely just be overnight on Thursday (August 10).

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (August 7):

Forecasters have predicted the good news of sunshine and warmer temperatures than we've had in recent days. The evening will also remain clear and dry. Maximum temperature 19 °C, and minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tomorrow (August 8):

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue, and it is not expected to rain. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday, August 9, to Friday, August 11:

The sunshine and dry weather will continue throughout the rest of the working week, with temperatures rising to 24 °C on Thursday. We may see some rain overnight on Thursday, but this will clear to allow for further sunny spells on Friday.