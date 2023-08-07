Those who have been wishing for some sun this summer holiday are in for some good news, according to weather forecasters.
The Met Office has predicted that we will see sunny spells everyday this working week, and temperatures are expected to rise to 24 °C.
Any showers we do see will likely just be overnight on Thursday (August 10).
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (August 7):
Forecasters have predicted the good news of sunshine and warmer temperatures than we've had in recent days. The evening will also remain clear and dry. Maximum temperature 19 °C, and minimum temperature 10 °C.
Tomorrow (August 8):
The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue, and it is not expected to rain. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday, August 9, to Friday, August 11:
The sunshine and dry weather will continue throughout the rest of the working week, with temperatures rising to 24 °C on Thursday. We may see some rain overnight on Thursday, but this will clear to allow for further sunny spells on Friday.
