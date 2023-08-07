A lawn mower has gone missing after falling off the back of a trailer into the carriageway of a busy road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the force received a report at 3.30pm on Thursday, August 3, that a green and yellow John Deere ride on lawn mower had fallen off the back of a trailer into the carriageway at the A645/A19 roundabout in Weeland Road, in Eggborough near Selby, and was partially blocking the road.
A spokesperson for the force said the driver of the trailer was informed but when they retraced their steps to retrieve the lawn mower it had gone.
Police have urged members of the public with any information about the incident to get in touch.
Anyone with information should email Rebecca.Easton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Rebecca Easton, quoting reference number 12230144821.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
