The project will focus on the skies above the Howardian Hills and will see six stargazing events staged at locations across the beautiful 79 square mile landscape between September 2023 and February 2024.

Roadshow events will take place at Welburn Village Hall on September 16; Gilling East Village Hall on November 11; the Yorkshire Arboretum on November 23; Nunnington Village Hall on December 2; Birkdale Farm, Terrington, on February 9, 2024 and Slingsby Village Hall on February 15, 2024.

Booking is required for the events which are targeted at residents of the Howardian Hills and bordering areas.

The initiative has been supported by the Howardian Hills Partnership and will also offer the chance to learn more about the importance of a dark nocturnal environment, not just for humans but also for wildlife.

The project is led by stargazer Richard Darn who spoke of its importance.

“This is a really exciting initiative and one that has its root in concerns that light pollution across the UK is increasing,” he said. “We are now at a point where 80 per cent of Britons can’t see the Milky Way from their home. Fortunately, in the Howardian Hills we can still marvel at a starry sky and this project aims to share that beauty and ask people to make wise lighting choices.”

According to the Natural History Museum, the problem of light pollution is becoming more widespread and also accelerating.

Researchers found that this increase was different throughout the world.

The museum said that in Europe light pollution is increasing at a rate below the global average, at around 6.5 per cent every year - the same figure in North America is 10.5 per cent.

Richard added: “We are not forgetting the fun part of all this.

“Public star parties are massively popular and we’ll hopefully be offering stunning views of Saturn, the Milky Way, sparkling stars clusters and distant galaxies.

“The sky over the Howardian Hills can be a wondrous sight and we want to encourage people to help keep it that way.”

Ellie Hook, manager of the Howardian Hills Partnership, said the dark skies above the Howard Hills make an important contribution to the “character and tranquillity of the area”.

“We’re delighted to be working with Richard and other experts to deliver this community programme of events and to help ensure we continue to preserve our valuable and beautiful night skies,” she said.

For more information and booking instructions go to www.howardianhills.org.uk/dark-skies-roadshow or contact Richard Darn at richard@richarddarn.com or on 0775 367 0038.