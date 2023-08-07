Today (August 7) marks the start of a City of York Council consultation on reversing decisions made under a previous council which removed access to the city centre.

The previous Lib Dem Green coalition brought in the controversial ban saying it is was necessary to protect the city centre against terrorism incidents and it had introduced measures to help disabled people.

But Labour took control of the council in the May elections and Cllr Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, says this consultation will shape the Executive decision scheduled to be made in the autumn about the operational measures needed to restore Blue Badge access to York city centre.

Cllr Douglas said: “When they voted for a new administration on May 4, the people of York made clear they wanted us to overturn decisions that locked disabled people out of their own city centre.

"We have given an urgent instruction to officers to start the process that will restore Blue Badge holders' access to the city centre.”

Cllr Katie Lomas, executive member for equalities said: “We are not going to repeat the mistakes of the past and simply try to impose solutions on residents. We know it wasn’t just the decision that was wrong. The way it was done was wrong too. We are determined to properly involve and engage all affected, while staying focused on moving at pace to repair the issue and the relationships.

“If you want to have your say on these fundamental principles, please get involved. You can see more at https://www.york.gov.uk/BlueBadgeConsultation."

The consultation will ask Blue Badge holders and a wide range of stakeholders, including campaigners, disability groups and businesses to comment on five key areas.

Those are:

1. Return to previous access: This principle aims, subject to full consultation, to revert to the blue badge accessibility measures that were in place before the Council's decision of November 2021.

2. City centre events: Some events, as prior to the November 2021 decision, may require blue badge access to be suspended at times (for example during the Christmas Markets).

3. Recognising security risks: In light of any security risk intelligence, the Police will have the power to lock down all access to the City Centre under an Anti-Terrorism Traffic Regulation Order, a counter-terrorism measure under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004.

4. Finding solutions: If the Council Executive agrees to restore blue badge access through the new hostile vehicle barriers, then the council will work with Blue Badge holders on the detailed ways to achieve this.

5. Longer term improvements: The Council is committed to considering and implementing longer-term improvements to accessibility in the city, taking into consideration the needs and opinions of the community on an ongoing basis, including in the development of its Transport Strategy.

The initial phase of consultation will close on September 18.