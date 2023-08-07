North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a dangerous driving incident that occurred on the A174 between Runswick Bay and Whitby.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened between 11.30am and 12.05pm on Friday August 4 when two cars, a black Jaguar XF and a dark blue Vauxhall Corsa, were driving from Runswick Bay, through Sandsend and into Whitby before going onto Bagdale.

"A man in his 40s was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about the manner of driving and any interactions between the two vehicles."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nathaniel.stott2@northorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230145338 when passing on any information to officers.