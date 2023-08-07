Stockton on the Forest Primary School, which has 91 pupils, retained its 'good' judgement following an ungraded inspection from Ofsted.

The inspector found that the school is 'at the heart of its local community' and that leaders have created a friendly and welcoming place for pupils to live out the school`s ethos: 'happy, healthy, learning for life and caring for all'.

Many parents who provided feedback to inspectors commented positively about both the academic and pastoral support their child benefits from and said that 'they value the family feel of the school'.

The inspector said that this helps pupils to learn and develop friendships at school and commented on how new pupils settle quickly and enjoy coming to school.

The inspection report highlights that 'leaders have high expectations of pupils behaviour'. Pupils know what is expected of them and are polite and courteous. They conduct themselves well in lessons and when moving around the school. They play well with those in different year groups and 'the older pupils are positive role models to others'.

During the inspection, the inspector noted that leaders have implemented an ambitious and engaging curriculum for all pupils.

Pupils with special educational needs and /or disabilities were reported to be supported well with clear and established processes used to identify and address pupils’ needs quickly.

The inspector reported that leaders, including governors, are united in their ambition to provide the very best quality of education for all pupils and stated that “they have an accurate view of the school”.

When it came to where the school needed to improve, the inspectors found that the school does need to continue to improve the Early Years outdoor area to 'maximise children`s learning opportunities'. They also said that opportunities to support pupils’ personal development beyond the academic curriculum are not fully realised and that some pupils do not benefit as much as they could from opportunities to enhance their broader development. Leaders should continue to implement a coherently planned programme to support pupils’ broader development, they said.

Head teacher, Lorraine Atkinson, said: “I am delighted with the report which is a result of the ambition, care and dedication of the entire Stockton on the Forest team. The report accurately describes our school and our engaging curriculum. We are already working hard to realise our personal development programme and make further improvements to provision for our Early Years children.

"This report is a great testament to our wonderful staff and pupils and I am particularly pleased to see how Stockton on the Forest School has been recognised by the inspectors as being at the ‘heart of its community."