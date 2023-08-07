Former BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap has joined YO1 Radio.

He will join the station, which is The Press’ media partner, to present a new daily show starting next month (September).

Jonathan was a regular and much-loved voice at the BBC for 38 years, including 34 years on-air in York.

He stepped down from his role earlier this year due to the BBC’s cuts to local radio services.

Jonathan’s new YO1 Radio show will start on Monday, September 4.

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of YO1 Radio, said the station was “delighted” to have Jonathan on board.

“(Jonathan) is very much a part of the community we serve and has an extraordinary ability to connect with his listeners - and they love him,” he said.

“From the moment we started our discussions with him, it was clear that we shared the same vision for what local radio should be about.

“We already have an incredibly strong daytime line-up and Jonathan’s arrival will massively add to that as we continue to plug the gap created by the demise of the former Minster FM and the forthcoming reduction in local output at BBC Radio York.”

Jonathan is already looking ahead to his new show and has started to plan its launch.

“It will be wonderful to be back on the radio in York and North Yorkshire and I know that YO1 Radio is exactly the right place for me to do it,” he said.

“I am truly delighted and excited to be back on the radio again. It's the city and county which I love. I know that YO1 Radio has great plans to expand and develop what it offers to local listeners – I'm thrilled to be part of that.

“The YO1 Radio team are a great bunch of dedicated people and they have made me feel very welcome from the start. The station has some great facilities – and I really cannot wait to get started in September.”

Jonathan’s new programme will follow immediately after ‘Griffo in the Morning’ – YO1 Radio’s Breakfast Show. Current mid-morning host Claire Pulpher will move to a new weekday slot starting at 12noon.

Wayne added: “We are taking the opportunity to make a few additional tweaks to our schedule across the week.

“The changes, together with Jonathan’s arrival and the recent appointment of Julie Blackburn as our community co-ordinator, will allow us to be even more community focussed whilst maintaining our existing sound and fantastic mix of music.”

YO1 Radio broadcasts to York on 102.8FM and to Selby on 90.0FM.

The station can also be heard across the whole of North Yorkshire on DAB+ digital radio, on smart devices, Freeview Channel 277 – and online at www.yo1radio.co.uk