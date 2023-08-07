Ryedale Police are appealing for information after a dog was abandoned near to Castle Howard.
The dog was left in the early hours of Thursday, July 27 after being involved in an incident.
If you are aware of anyone who has left their dog in this area please email PC Jez Walmsley jeremy.walmsley@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230139541
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jeremy Walmsley.
