As reported by The Press, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) figures show 67 households in York were estimated to be homeless and were owed a relief duty, which requires housing authorities to help them secure accommodation. This was up from 66 the year before.

The data shows there were 30 single parents and 19 couples with dependent children homeless in York between January and March.

In the city, there were also 148 households threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, 18 of whom faced losing their home after receiving a Section 21 eviction notice - which allows landlords to evict a tenant with just two months’ notice without having to give a reason.

City of York Council has responded to the figures - stating that councillors recognise the struggle of the cost-of-living crisis and they want to offer support.

Denis Southall, head of housing management and housing options at City of York Council, said: “We know that the current cost-of-living crisis is extremely challenging for many residents. We, along with a range of other organisations across the city, are here to help. Anyone concerned about their finances can find a wide range of information and support on our website.

“Anyone at all worried about losing their home should contact our Housing Options team on the council website or call 01904 554500. Our team will work with you and your housing provider with advice and support to help ensure you don’t lose your home.

“The council provides temporary accommodation for all those accepted as homeless – we’re currently housing around 70-75 households while we continue to work with them to help find more lasting and secure accommodation, as well as offering training and other support.

"This figure changes regularly as our goal is always to help people move into permanent, secure housing."

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, responded to the figures, stating that families are being "put under pressure" with rising costs and inflation.

Ms Maskell said more needs to be done to help these people - who are finding "their budgets squeezed and their hopes crushed".

The MP said: "The cost of private rent, now averaging over £1,000 a month, is too much to expect anyone to pay, not least when wages have, yet again been suppressed by the Government.

"It is time that rent controls were introduced to get a grip on the market and Government drove up house building to ease the market and ensure that social and affordable homes are the priority."

Across England, the homelessness figures hit an all-time high, with 79,840 households having faced homelessness in the first quarter of the year.