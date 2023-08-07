Last year’s winner in the family business category was the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Miniature Railway near Pickering.

The popular business, which is a regular award winner, began as a small pick your own strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago.

It is now a thriving farm shop and café that sources much of its produce from its farm and a neighbouring farm, working with local suppliers.

Mandy Avison, Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Café and Miniature Railway co-owner, said: “Winning the Family Business Award at the York Press Business Awards in 2022 raised our profile and resulted in increased footfall.”

The 2021 winner was Sherbutt Residential and Home Care Service, which provides care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

It has grown from eight to more than 80 staff, including the founder Linda Woodhead's five children who treat the 50 residents as part of the wider family.

A finalist last year in the family business category, York-based janitorial supplies company PPS, also

won in the Large Business of the Year.

PPS Managing director Joseph Fitzpatrick says being a winner has helped his family-run firm immensely.

He said: “You gain the respect from the public and your peers. It raises your business profile within the region by increasing your visibility and credibility, and helps you stand out from the competition. Because we supply restaurants, schools, office cleaners and thousands of other workplaces across the North, some of our customers enter themselves, so it’s a great way to connect with them.

Joseph added: “It helped us put our company on the map for those that don’t know about us, and those that do have a lot more trust in us as their supplier. It’s a great selling point when trying to attract potential customers.”

This category is sponsored by York-based Shepherd Group, famous for its brands Portakabin and Portaloo.

A Portakabin spokesperson said: “As one of the largest wholly family-owned private companies in the UK, Shephard Group and Portakabin recognises the value of family businesses to the UK economy and the crucial part they play in the community in which they operate. The Business Awards are a great way to shine a well-deserved spotlight on family businesses across the region, to celebrate their successes and share best practice to others.

“Today, Portakabin is Shepherd Group’s flagship business and is celebrating over 60 years of operations. As a market-leader of modular construction across the UK and Europe, Portakabin employs more than 2,260 people in seven European countries, delivering permanent and interim bespoke buildings and solutions of any size to create innovative space for schools, hospitals, offices, factories, universities and more.”

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)