Now in its third year, Yorwaste's Get reCycling campaign will run throughout August, allowing members of the public in York and North Yorkshire to take pre-loved bikes to dedicated drop off points at the firm’s 22 household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

The HWRC's will accept bikes for children and adults, in any condition, which will then be repaired or used for parts and redistributed by the campaign’s charity partners.

A selection of bikes in good repair will be donated to Brownlee Foundation, founded by Olympic Triathlete brothers, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, to be given to schools for pupils to borrow - be it for commuting to and from school or enjoying in their spare time.

The Get reCycling appeal is now in its third year (Image: Supplied)

This is part of the foundation’s commitment to inspiring and giving more children access to sports and physical activities.

Jonny Brownlee said: “It’s great to be working with Yorwaste, supporting its Get reCycling campaign to get unused bikes back into use. Reusing things and giving them a longer life is more sustainable and better for the environment.

"When those things are kids’ bikes, it’s also helping to get children and young people to lead active lifestyles and benefit from the opportunities sport provides.”

York Sport, part of the University of York, which provides facilities in the community to encourage everyone to embrace an enjoyable active lifestyle, will also receive a selection of good quality bikes to provide cycling lessons to young people who may not own a bicycle.

Not-for-profit community interest company based in York, The Recycle Project CIC, said it is committed to turning ‘waste’ into opportunities. As such, bikes that require a little more TLC will be repaired and sold at reasonable prices to raise essential funds for projects in the community.

James Todd, commercial business partner at Yorwaste said: “We’re excited to be partnering with the Brownlee Foundation and York Sport to give young people an opportunity to get active and socialise through sport.

"We’re always looking for ways to evolve our Get reCycling campaign each year, whilst highlighting the importance of reusing items and the role this plays in achieving a more sustainable economy."

Yorwaste operates the 22 household waste recycling sites on behalf of North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council. The site locations can be found on the North Yorkshire Council website.

Councillor Jenny Kent, executive member for environment and climate emergency at City of York Council, said: "Each year, our Get reCycling campaign brings life-changing benefits to many young people and families, and it’s all down to the generous support of the local public.”