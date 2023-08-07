AN investigation is underway after a fire has been started deliberately in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.08pm last night after reports of a fire in Common Lane in Heslington.
A service spokesman said: "York crew used a hose reel and pitchforks to extinguish two piles of wooding chippings of approx 2x2m.
"The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition by children.
"The incident has been left with the police and the landowner."
