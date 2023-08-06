They are urging householders to take precautions – including never leaving car keys near windows or doors.

“We’ve had reports of burglars breaking into homes, stealing car keys, then driving off in the vehicle parked outside,” warned PCSO Andy Hugill of North Yorkshire Police in a community message emailed to householders.

“We’re asking people in the York area to be particularly vigilant right now.”

PCSO Hugill said there would be increased police patrols in areas being targeted by the opportunistic criminals.

But he urged householders to do their bit to help thwart the burglars.

“A few simple precautions can help protect you from these opportunistic ‘2-in-1’ thieves,” he said.

“Never leave your car keys near windows or doors where someone could see or reach them. And keep those windows and doors closed and locked, especially overnight or when you’re away from home.”

Householders should also consider installing CCTV cameras, he said – with a prominent sign to let people know they were there.

“If you have a garage – use it,” he added.

“If not, try to park somewhere secure (such as behind lockable gates on your driveway).

“And finally, do your bit for your community, by keeping an eye out and reporting anything suspicious to us.

PCSO Hugill sad police patrols in areas being targeted by the criminals would be actively be on the look-out for suspicious activity relating to car key burglary.

“Together, we can keep these unscrupulous burglars at bay,” he said.