Organisers expect a turnout of some 7,500 people for the popular event west of York, down a thousand on last year’s blazing, summer’s Sunday.

The ground was a little muddy in places, which will have deterred some, but those who did turn up, enjoyed one of the best little country shows in the county.

Chris Lightley, secretary of Tockwith District Agricultural Society said the rains did hamper the setting up of the show, but it has enjoyed “an excellent turnout” of visitors, exhibitors and traders.

“It’s turning out to be a brilliant day,” he told the Press at lunchtime.

A main attraction this year were the giant tortoises, making their first-ever appearance at the show.

Both children and adults were enjoying seeing them, which added to other attractions for children, such as a Tockwith beach and children’s zone.

Adrian Graham from Lincoln was showing off his Aldabra Giant Tortoises, who are natives of Mauritius.

Adrain said: “We were seen by the show organisers at another event and they asked us to come here. We have done Otley and Malton. The reception is fantastic. A lot of people are really fascinated by them. They can associate with having a small tortoise as a pet at home.

“You usually don’t get to see them live outside a zoo, so the chance to see them is something special.”

Katie Wiggins of Katie Sweep of Green Hammerton has been a chimney sweep for 15 years and says she comes to Tockwith Show every year.

Attending the show helps get the bookings in before the autumn and winter season when the fires will be lit again.

“We are busier than ever,” she said, saying the energy crisis had boosted the demand for wood burning stoves, with her helping making chimneys clean and safe.

Nick Taylor of Wass Farm, Ampleforth, was enjoying his first time selling his charcuterie.

He had attended the show before as a visitor and thought he would give it a go, saying though it was early days, business has been good.

Ken Bartley and wife Irene from Boroughbridge are regulars, displaying their classic cars, which this year included a ‘Simon Templar’ Volvo they have had for 50 years.

Lennon Masters, 5, and grandma Jennifer from Hillam were enjoying their first visit, especially seeing the pigs and donkeys.

“It’s great how children can interact with the animals,” Jennifer said.

Andy Beadle from Harrogate was enjoying the dog displays with his large Newfoundland dog. He said the event is always well attended by dog lovers, with the dog displays also proving popular.

Richard from Copmanthorpe enjoyed the displays of horsemanship, the showjumping and seeing the various breeds.

James, a retired pig farmer from Tockwith, added this year’s show had seen the biggest and best ever display of pigs he could remember.