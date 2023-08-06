PC Simon Barker of the North Yorkshire Police’s rural task force said the gangs were familiar with farm security and with the way farms operated – so it was vital that farmers took steps to protect their property.

“Although we understand that it’s a busy time of year, we’re reminding our rural communities to take simple steps to protect their GPS systems,” he said.

“These systems are expensive, and their theft can have a huge impact.”

The rural task force's PCSO Caroline Barker said GPS systems should always be removed from tractors and combine harvesters after a day in the fields, and stored somewhere secure at night.

Farmers should also make a note of their make, model and serial number, she said.

But PC Barker added that it was also vital that rural communities remain constantly on the alert – especially at night – so as to foil the thieves.

“We’re asking farmers – and the networks around farmers – just to be aware of happenings,” he said, in a video posted on Noth Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page.

“Eyes open to what’s going on, and more importantly make sure that we are aware of it – and that suspicious circumstances or anything that looks untoward, particularly at night time, is reported to us.”