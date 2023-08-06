North Yorkshire Police said they recieved numerous calls for weather related matters and had alerted North Yorkshire Council Highways to assist.

Areas affected included The Carrs, Briggswath, Whitby where the river had overflowed on to the road.

Outside Sainsburys in Whitby - flooding across one lane of the road.

Peasholm/Kepwick Gap, Scarborough - Peasholm lake burst its banks, flooding down towards Royal Albert Drive.

Scalby Road near to the hospital - Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the following incidients on Saturday

06:50 Moor Lane, Newby, Scarborough

Scarborough crew assisted with flooding in domestic property caused by heavy rainfall. Crews were unable to stem flow of water but offered advice and liaised with the council regarding sandbags.

07:32 High Hawsker, Whitby.

Whitby crews responded to reports of high levels of flood water through housing estate. No properties were affected so crews gave advice to residents.

07:58 Hackness Road, Scarborough.

Scarborough crews attended a property at risk of flooding due to rainfall. However no action was taken by Fire Service due to water not reaching property.

09:15 Briggswath, Whitby

Whitby crews assisted with unblocking a culvert to prevent properties from flooding due to heavy rainfall.

09:48 Hackness Road, Scarborough

Scarborough crews attended a domestic garage and pumped water from the area and advised occupant to contact electrician.

10:05 East Ayton, Scarborough

Filey crews attended a chimney fire that was out on arrival. Crews carried out inspection and gave advice.

10:53 New Quay Road, Whitby.

Lythe crews attended a pub to assist with a flooded cellar. Crews pumped water out using a light portable pump.

12:30 Hinderwell Lane, Runswick Bay.

Lythe crews assisted with flooding to a street. Crews used main pump to lower water levels.

Whitby Traction Engine Rally was also cancelled.

A spokesperson for Outdoor Events Ltd said campers had been given the the option to leave Sunday or Monday assisted by their team and on-site tractor support.

They added: "Once we have assisted the public campers who wish to leave we will move to other sections of the show who will be informed by their section heads.

"Please rest assured we are doing everything we can in the extremely challenging weather conditions to ensure the safety of everyone onsite.!

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It may be obvious, but please don't drive in to flood water, even if you think you can make it through."

Call 999 in an emergency. 101 in a non emergency. Report online at https://orlo.uk/Jm25J 0345 124 2424 - Yorkshire Water 105 - Northern Powergrid 0800 111 999 - Northern Gas