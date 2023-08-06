They came in all shapes and sizes – tall, short, thin, less thin.

Some, like the competitor who ran 10kms dressed as a giant sunflower, wore elaborate costumes.

There was the man who ran with a huge green bin strapped to his back; and another dressed from head to toe in what looked like a giant dinosaur costume. How hot must that have been?

And there was pram man, of course, pushing his fund-raising pram along towards the back of the pack.

Phew, it's hot! A runner dressed as a dinosaur in today's York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

But most came sensibly dressed for running. And most were here just to have fun – or to raise money for a good cause.

Runners came from across the north of England.

And apart from Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, local charities being officially supported included Mind York, St Leonard's Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, York RSPCA, St Catherine's Hospice, Changing Lives, The Island and York-based men's mental health charity Menfullness.

Other runners picked their own charities, and did their own fund-raising.

Denise O’Donnell, from Acomb, was running in support of the British Heart Foundation.

“My mum had a heart attack last year!” she said, in explanation. “But she’s OK – she’s here somewhere today!”

York 10K. Back, l-r: Lynsey ward, Katrina Smith, Michael Ward and Denise O'Donnell. Front; Joseph Hadfield (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Katrina Smith and husband-and-wife team Michael and Lynsey Ward, meanwhile, were running for Menfullness.

Katrina said she had known too many men who had struggled with their mental health and even suicidal thoughts, and not known how to ask for help.

“Men’s mental health is almost a taboo thing,” she said. “More people need to realise that it’s OK to get help.”

Other runners were just taking part for the fun of it – or to get a glimpse of York city centre.

Kate and Matt Mills, both 26, have lived in York for years – but, despite being regular park runners, this was their first York 10K.

“We just through it was time to have a go!” Kate said.

Simon Marsh, Matt Mills and Kate Mills (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Simon Marsh, 48, who was running with them, had done the York 10K before, however - though long ago,

"I did it about 15 years ago - I ran it for charity in a lion outfit!" he said. "I was a bit younger and a bit fitter then!"

Runners set off from Knavesmire at 9.30am, and followed a route that took them along Bishopthorpe Road and Nunnery Lane, up Coney Street, past the Minster, along Goodramgate, down King's Staith and New Walk and back to the start via Rowntree Park.

Runners in the York 10K (Image: Anne Crawford)

There were also shorter junior and mini runs starting a bit later.

Run For All spokesman Treve Whitford said there had been worries in recent days that bad weather might have put some people off.

So today’s bright weather was very welcome, he said.

“We’re just glad the rain stopped. Yesterday, it was almost biblical in some parts!”

A runner enjoys a well-earned ice cream after completing the York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

He said 4,000 people had officially registered to take part in the run – but more had simply turned up on the day.

That made for a river of humanity running through York, on what turned out to be a brilliant day.

The first man across the finish line was Joshua Dickinson in a time of 30 minutes 32 seconds, while Charlotte Mason was the first female finisher in 35 minutes 22 seconds.

But that wasn't really the point of the day.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All summed it up.

“It's been a fabulous day and an amazing atmosphere," she said. "It was great to once again have York brimming with so many participants and supporters.

“The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.”