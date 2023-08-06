Thousands of runners converged on York today for the annual York 10K organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All.

Run For All spokesman Treve Whitford said about 4,000 runners had registered for the event.

But, with the sun warm in the sky and the weather fine, he said more runners were expected to turn up on the day.

Runners came from across the north of England, and were running for a variety of good causes.

Apart from Run For All, charities being supported today included Mind York, St Leonard's Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, York RSPCA, St Catherine's Hospice, Changing Lives, The Island and York-based men's mental health charity Menfullness.

Runners set off from Knavesmire at 9.30am, and followed a route that took them along Bishopthorpe Road and Nunnery Lane, up Coney Street, past the Minster, along Goodramgate, down King's Staith and New Walk and back to the start via Rowntree Park.

Here's the run in pictures. We'll carry a full report shortly...

York 10K - A weight on his shoulders. A runner sets off - with a green bin strapped to his back... (Image: Anne Crawford)

A sunflower in a sea of faces - a runner in fancy dress costume joins in the fun (Image: Anne Crawford)

The scene at Knavesmire before today's York 10K started (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Runners Simon Marsh, left, Matt Mills and Kate Mills at the starting line ahead of the race (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The race gets under way along Knavesmire Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Only 10kms to go as runners start off along Knavesmire Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Runners head along Knavesmire Road towards York Racecourse at the start of the run (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Runners turning into Campleshon Road near the start of the run (Image: Stephen Lewis)

'Pram man' on Bishopthorpe Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Runners cross the Millennium Bridge in bright sunshine (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Runners on the ings at South Bank, seen from Millennium Bridge (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The run reaches New Walk (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A fine day for a run, as runners head along New Walk (Image: Stephen Lewis)