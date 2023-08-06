Thousands of runners converged on York on Sunday for the annual York 10K organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All.

Run For All spokesman Treve Whitford said about 4,000 runners had registered for the event.

But, with the sun warm in the sky and the weather fine, he said more runners were expected to turn up on the day.

Runners came from across the north of England, and were running for a variety of good causes.

Apart from Run For All, charities being supported today included Mind York, St Leonard's Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, York RSPCA, St Catherine's Hospice, Changing Lives, The Island and York-based men's mental health charity Menfullness.

Runners set off from Knavesmire at 9.30am, and followed a route that took them along Bishopthorpe Road and Nunnery Lane, up Coney Street, past the Minster, along Goodramgate, down King's Staith and New Walk and back to the start via Rowntree Park. 

Here's the run in pictures. You can read our full report here

York Press: Limbering up ahead of the runLimbering up ahead of the run (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick and his Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick at the starting lime for the York 10KThe Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick and his Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick at the starting lime for the York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: Under way: runners surge from the starting line at the start of the York 10KUnder way: runners surge from the starting line at the start of the York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: York 10K - A weight on his shoulders. A runner sets off - with a green bin strapped to his back...York 10K - A weight on his shoulders. A runner sets off - with a green bin strapped to his back... (Image: Anne Crawford)

York Press: Phew, that looks hot! A competitor dressed as a dinosaur Phew, that looks hot! A competitor dressed as a dinosaur (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: A sunflower in a sea of faces - a runner in fancy dress costume joins in the funA sunflower in a sea of faces - a runner in fancy dress costume joins in the fun (Image: Anne Crawford)

York Press: The race gets under way along Knavesmire RoadThe race gets under way along Knavesmire Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Only 10kms to go as runners start off along Knavesmire RoadOnly 10kms to go as runners start off along Knavesmire Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Runners head along Knavesmire Road towards York Racecourse at the start of the runRunners head along Knavesmire Road towards York Racecourse at the start of the run (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Runners turning into Campleshon Road near the start of the runRunners turning into Campleshon Road near the start of the run (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: 'Pram man' on Bishopthorpe Road'Pram man' on Bishopthorpe Road (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Runners cross the Millennium Bridge in bright sunshineRunners cross the Millennium Bridge in bright sunshine (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Runners on the ings at South Bank, seen from Millennium BridgeRunners on the ings at South Bank, seen from Millennium Bridge (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: The run reaches New WalkThe run reaches New Walk (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: A fine day for a run, as runners head along New WalkA fine day for a run, as runners head along New Walk (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Across the finish line at today's York 10KAcross the finish line at today's York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: Family affair: there were junior and min-runs too at today's York 10KFamily affair: there were junior and min-runs too at today's York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)

York Press: A runner enjoys a well-earned ice cream, after completing the York 10KA runner enjoys a well-earned ice cream, after completing the York 10K (Image: Simon Dewhurst)