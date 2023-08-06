Arsonists deliberately set fire to a shed on allotments at Hempland Lane.
Firefighters from York and Acomb were called to the scene at 6.45pm last night.
They were able to put out the fire – but not before the shed had been completely destroyed.
“The cause of the fire was deliberate,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
