Paul Jones-King, 47, who has lived in Loftus, North Yorkshire, for 18 years, said he is "angry" and "really frustrated" after his home was flooded on Saturday due to the town's drainage system - which he said is "not able to cope" with heavy rainfall.

Mr Jones-King, who said this is the second time in three years that the town has suffered with flooding due to heavy rain, claimed the response from authorities had been "poor".

"I just want to cry to be honest with you," Mr Jones-King said.

"I'm a nurse, I finished a night shift this morning, was sat having a cup of coffee before I was due to go to bed, and literally within 10 minutes your house is flooding.

He added: "Everyone is just arguing among themselves, no-one has done anything, and we've flooded again."

Mr Jones-King estimated that around 20 properties in the nearby area will have been affected by the flooding.

He criticised both the Environment Agency and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council over the incident.

He said: "It really is down to the Environment Agency to come up with a solution rather than just saying, 'unfortunately you're in a flooded area'."

He added: "It's a real poor response from Redcar and Cleveland Council. There's no support, they've dumped some bags, and that's it, they've gone.

"Delivering sandbags seven hours after an event is just a complete waste of time for everybody."

Mr Jones-King said that it took "a good few months" to recover from the flooding that occurred three years ago, adding that he felt "stuck in limbo".

A spokesman for the Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said: "The council responded immediately when called out to the need for help and a crew was deployed to the scene by early morning. Further crews were mobilised throughout the morning as the scale of the flooding became apparent.

"The crews were at the scene all day to work with the emergency services to keep people safe. This work included making roads safe to use, clearing gulleys to allow the water to run away and providing help to residents to protect their homes.

"The work to repair damage caused will continue in the coming days and we would like to thank all those who gave their time and expertise to ensure people were safe in the aftermath of the flooding."