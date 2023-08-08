"We've had our worst trading week in years this week!" said Louise Smith, owner of the Jug and Bottle at Bubwith, near Selby, in a desperate Facebook post on Saturday.

"If this continues we won't be here for much longer."

Mrs Smith said her business was due to turn 21 in October.

But because of the closure of historic Bubwith Bridge for repairs, she said she feared it might not survive that long.

Other businesses in Bubwith and along the 'corridor' from the A19 at Barlby to Market Weighton were also being hard hit, Mrs Smith said.

The Jug and Bottle (Image: Supplied)

She said the nearest village to Bubwith was North Duffield.

"That's normally one and a half miles and three minutes away," she said. "But if you go around on the official detour it's now 17 miles and 25 minutes."

In a 'rallying cry' to The Press, Mrs Smith urged customers to remember the Jug and Bottle WAS still open every day from 10am-5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

She said there had been a heartening response from customers to her Facebook post on Saturday.

"They have been really good," she said. "One woman came in and said her husband had given her £60 to spend on anything."

But she still fears for the future.

"This has been the worst business we have ever known - including during the recession and everything," she told The Press.

Repairs on historic Bubwith Bridge, which was badly damaged in a car crash last year, began last month.

The stone bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent, was hit by a car in September 2022, causing significant damage to the headwall and parapet.

In the weeks after the crash, East Riding of Yorkshire Council carried out investigations to determine what repair work was needed.

Michelle Lewis at work in the Jug and Bottle (Image: Supplied)

High river levels and weather conditions meant permanent repairs could not be carried out at the time, so the bridge was made safe for the winter and vehicle size and weight restrictions were put in place.

As the bridge, built in 1798, is a Grade II listed structure, the council says any repairs must be sympathetic to the existing structure and its surroundings, requiring specialist contractors and materials.

Because of its scale and complexity, the work is expected to take about 15 weeks, during which time the bridge will remain closed to all users.

Adam Holmes, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's director of infrastructure and facilities, told The Press earlier this year: “We understand that this will cause inconvenience and disruption, but it is essential that we protect this historic bridge for the future.

“The crash caused major damage to the bridge and highlighted some weaknesses - and unfortunately, we cannot carry out the necessary repairs while the bridge is open."