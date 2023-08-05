They say Peasholm Lake in Scarborough has burst its banks, and is flooding the road down towards Royal Albert Drive.

There are also reports of disruption on Scalby Road near to Scarborough Hospital.

In Whitby, meanwhile, police have been called to The Carrs in Briggswath, where the river has overflowed onto the road. One lane of the road has also been flooded outside Sainsbury in Whitby.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police urged motorists not to be tempted to try to drive through flooded roads – and to beware the risk of aquaplaning.

“It may be obvious, but please don't drive into flood water, even if you think you can make it through,” the spokesperson said.

“Please take care on the roads, there may be areas of water which cause aquaplaning.“

Met Office weather map showing heavy rain across the Yorkshire coast and further inland at 5.30pm today - although York has so far escaped the worst of the weather (Image: Met Office)

The Environment Agency, meanwhile, has issued several flood alerts along the Yorkshire coast and Cleveland coast.

They include a flood alert for coastal streams in Cleveland and Redcar, including the Skelton Beck and Skinningrove Beck - although the agency says the heaviest of the rain has now passed and the level of Loftus and Skinningrove Becks is falling.

Other flood alerts have been issued for the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, and for the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea.

The Environment Agency says that strong winds and spring tides tomorrow morning are expected to cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast. Areas most at risk include Kilnsea village, with flooding possible between 07:30am and 12 noon tomorrow morning.

Flood alerts are also in place for both the Upper and Lower River Derwent, where river levels remain high due to rainfall during the week.

After more rain overnight, however, the Met Office says the weather along the Yorkshire coast tomorrow should be brighter and drier. There will be isolated showers and spells of sunshine on Monday, while Tuesday will have a dry start, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle spreading east later.

The weather forecast for York tomorrow shows Sunday beginning with bright sunshine. Clouds will move in during the morning, and by 1pm the sky will be overcast.

But no rain is forecast - good news for the York 10K...