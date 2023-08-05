The images, produced by Dawson Williamson Architects, show racegoers relaxing on new lawns next to the Bustardthorpe Stand, and a glimpse of the same stand’s proposed new single-storey extension.

As reported in The Press earlier today, the redevelopment of the ‘southern end’ is designed to cement the York’s position as ‘one of the leading racecourses in the world’.

Racecourse bosses say highlights of the scheme include:

Refurbishing and better presenting the 1913 Bustardthorpe Stand, which offers live viewing of the racing;

Replacing the existing 1950’s single-storey extension at the back of the Bustardthorpe Stand with a high-quality extension to compliment the work of famous York architect, Walter Brierley;

An improved Theakston’s Bar, William Hill betting shop, toilet facilities and food outlets;

The creation of two new racegoer lawns with an overarching canopy similar to that covering the John Carr Terrace;

A better ‘arrival experience’, including refurbished entrance with feature gateway and enhanced accessibility.

The scheme, developed by Yorkshire firm Dawson Williamson Architects, is designed to improve the facilities for York’s Grandstand and Paddock racegoers.

It follows recent multimillion pound schemes to improve the County Stand in the Northern End (2014-15) and the Clocktower Enclosure (2018).

Subject to planning approval, racecourse bosses hope the new-look southern end could be open in time for the peak of the 2024 season.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, said: “The York Race Committee have a clear vision to ensure York remains one of the world’s best racecourses and it has a track record of investing in the facilities, race programme and visitor experience.

“This latest chapter aims to improve the facilities for racegoers in the Grandstand and Paddock area, following similar recent investments elsewhere.

A CGI image showing how the new extension to York Racecourse's Bustardthorpe Stand might look (Image: Dawson Williamson Architects)

“As a summer venue, we want to provide lawns to enjoy, however we are mindful of the Yorkshire weather so we are looking to repeat the success of the canopy that sits above the John Carr Terrace.

“Practical concerns around a better arrival experience, more loos and easier access to both food and drinks and how we better support our raceday team, all form part of this ambitious scheme.

“It remains subject to the proper planning process, however we are keen to deliver these improvements for the busy racedays of 2024.”