They're also asking participants and spectators to arrive early, in case of congestion.

The main run starts at 9.30am in Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse.

There will also be a junior run (covering 2.5km) starting at 9.45am and a 'mini run' (of 1.6km) starting at 9.48am.

Road closures will be in place before and during the run - see details here.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the annual run has become one of the region’s biggest and best-loved charity road runs.

Whose that man? Runners in a previous York 10K (Image: Supplied)

Thousands of fun-runners, fundraisers and club runners of all abilities are expected to take part tomorrow.

Organisers describe the event as 'one of the country’s most beautiful city runs'.

"Since its launch in 2009, the event has also grown into one of Yorkshire’s most popular 10Ks," a spokesperson said.

"The York 10K offers runners the unique opportunity to race through the heart of this wonderful city.

The route of the York 10K (Image: York 10K website)

"The route starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse. It then takes in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the minster.

"The atmosphere will be electric from start to finish."

Tomorrow's event is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including the event’s official partner charities, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Mind, York Against Cancer, Changing Lives, Refugee Action York, Saint Catherine’s, Menfullness and The Island.

According to the Met Office, the weather in York tomorrow will be bright with some sunshine to start with, clouding over from about 10am. But no rain is expected.