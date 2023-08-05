The upgrade to the racecourse’s southern end around the Bustardthorpe Stand will include

An upgrade to the Bustardthorpe Stand itself, including a new extension

A new bar

New lawns and a canopy

A detailing planning application submitted to City of York council makes clear some redundant buildings will be demolished to allow the development to go ahead – including the Tote Cabin and Tote Building, the VATS bar, the fish and chip shop and a staff building.

The area of York Racecourse at the southern end that is to be redeveloped (Image: Planning document)

The upgrade would be the latest phase in an ongoing programme of improvements which started – as part of a ‘continuous masterplan’ - more than 20 years ago and has included the Knavesmire Stand in 1996, the Ebor Stand in 2002, improvements to the racing surface in 2008, the redevelopment of the course’s northern end in 2015 and improvements to the Clocktower Enclosure in 2018.

The aim of the latest redevelopment is not to increase capacity but to improve the visitor experience, the racecourse stresses.

“York Racecourse’s ambition is to bring all its facilities up to a standard reflective of its status as one of the world’s premier racecourses,” a planning statement says.

An overview of the area of York Racecourse to be redeveloped, seen from the south east. I is the planned new Roberto Bar; 2 , 4 and 5 are the proposed extensions to the Bustardthorpe Stand (Image: Planning documents/ Dawson Williamson Architects)

“The programme of improvement has notably included the comprehensive redevelopment of the northern end of York Racecourse to provide a new parade ring and pre-parade ring.

“As part of this ongoing programme of improvements York Racecourse is now seeking to redevelop the southern end.

“The redevelopment is required to help York Racecourse achieve its ambition to bring all its facilities up to a standard as one of the world’s premier racecourses.

“These improvements will help ensure York continues to regularly host some of the world’s highest-ranked races.”

Plan of the proposed redevelopment of York Racecourse's southern end, looking north towards the main stands, which will not be affected (Image: Planning documents/ Dawson Williamson Architects)

The latest redevelopment will include three main components, the racecourse says.

A ‘poor quality’ extension to the Bustardthorpe Stand will be demolished and replaced with a new single-story extension. The stand will also be reorganised internally.

In a second element of the redevelopment, a new, ‘high quality’ Roberto Bar will be built in place of a temporary bar.

Finally, redundant buildings will be replaced with new lawns and a canopy.

Some of the 'redundant' buildings at York Racecourse which will be demolished (Image: Planning documents/ Dawson Williamson Architects)

“York Racecourse aspires to be one of the best racecourses in the world, and it is essential that it continues to evolve and develop its facilities in order to achieve this,” says a design and access statement by Dawson Williamson Architects submitted alongside the planning application.

You can see the plans for yourself and comment on them here

Racecourse is 'one of the world's oldest and one of the world's best'

York Racecourse is one of the oldest in the world, according to the planning statement submitted alongside plans to redevelop the course's southern end.

Racing first started on Knavesmire in 1731.

"The John Carr Grandstand by the parade ring at York is the oldest grandstand at a sporting venue anywhere in the world, first built in 1754 - and the only Grade 2* listed building on a British Racecourse," the planning statement says.

'The racecourse, York' in about 1920 (Image: Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives)

Today recognised as one of the leading racecourses in the world, in 2020 York's Juddmonte International was rated the Longines Best Race in the World.

More than 300,000 visitors over 18 racedays help support an economic impact of £58m per annum, the planning statement says - equating to 1,300 full time equivalent jobs.

But if it is to maintain its position as one of the world’s premier racecourses, it needs to make sure all its facilities are up to scratch, the racecourse says.

The southern end of the course - in the area historically known as the Silver Ring – remains popular with some racegoers, but is overlooked by others.

“The southern end has not benefited from any significant investment for many years and consequently has a poor visitor experience,” the planning statement says.

"The redevelopment is required to help York Racecourse...bring all its facilities up to a standard reflective of its status as one of the world's premier racecourses."