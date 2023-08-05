EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene when a car left the road and crashed into a tree in a picturesque village near York.
The incident happened in Main Street, Warter, just before 10pm last night.
A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said the car's occupant had already managed to get out of the vehicle by the time fire crews arrived.
Police were at the scene in the East Riding village last night.
