The annual ‘show and shine’ event organised by the York Inset Scooter Club in support of charity SNAPPY has become the latest victim of the atrocious summer weather.

Organiser Nick Beilby said the difficult decision had been taken, following consultation with SNAPPY, to postpone the event.

“The forecast for today was so horrible that we thought people wouldn’t turn up,” he said.

The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick, who had been due to attend, was informed – as were others who had been invited, including Normandy veteran Ken Cooke.

Last year's 'show and shine' event in Grape Lane (Image: Supplied)

Nick said the hope was to rearrange the event for some time in September – weather allowing.

“We are disappointed but we would not want to have a few of us turn up and stand there all day in the rain and not do a good job for SNAPPY,” he said.

The annual event has become a regular fixture in the York calendar.

Grape Lane is taken over for the day by as many as 50 motorbikes and scooters – some vintage, some fairly modern – which line up in the city centre street between 10.30am and 5pm for visitors to admire.

People have been known to come from as far afield as Bradford to take part.

Last year the event raised £700 for SNAPPY, the local charity which supports children and young people with a range of disabilities.

This year’s rearranged event in September will also be in support of SNAPPY.