It comes as Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits have been added back to pub menus.

Previously, the cider had been dropped from Wetherspoons back in November 2021 as part of a major shake-up of its drinks menu.

The deal saw the pub chain sign a huge 20-year deal with Budweiser Brewing Group, becoming its largest supplier, seeing the end to Strongbow.

Tim Martin, owner of Wetherspoons (PA)

Strongbow returns to Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons and Budwesiers deal meant that Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits were left in the dust along with John Smiths.

The ciders were instead replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries, whilst John Smiths bitter was replaced by Worthington’s bitter.

But now the pub confirmed to LadBible that the popular cider drink would be back on menus.

Telling the outlet: "All pubs will stock Strongbow Dark Fruit starting from Wed 2 Aug.

"The majority of pubs will also stock Strongbow original cider from the same date.

"With any draught, rollout installation timings will vary by pub depending on technicians who visit the pub and set up the dispense - we hope to be complete in August."

If you missed the drink from your local Wetherspoons, you can order the cider from the bar or through the service app.