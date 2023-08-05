Made to test out how well you know the 'It's Not Living' band's songs, only real fans will be able to get more than eight correct answers.

So whether you've been a die-hard fan since their debut or joined along with 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language', now is the time to test out your The 1975 knowledge.

Take the quiz below and let us know how well you do.

The 1975 ultimate fan quiz

How well did you score? The 1975 quiz results

0 Have you ever listened to a song by 1975? Time to listen back to their hits and try out the test again when you're ready.

1-4 You may be a newbie or not an avid listener but you do have some knowledge of 1975 songs, but might be worth listening to their deep cuts.

5-7 So close to an expert fan! An honourable score, that leaves you just behind the line, time to listen to more 1975!

8-10 You're an expert 1975 fan! You've listened to all their songs, been to their shows and probably have the shirt to prove it!

How well did you score? Let us know in the comments below.