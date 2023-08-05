With the summer holidays in full swing, many of us will be looking forward to some adventures in the sun, whether it be road trips, days at the beach, or a trip to the park.

With warm weather hopefully returning later this month, you may be tempted to get comfortable in some summer clothing as you hit the road.

However, drivers are being warned to make sure they don’t break the law with their summer clothing.

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000 (Image: 123ducu/Getty)

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000, and you could receive three penalty points on your licence.

What does the Highway Code say about driving in flip flops?





Highway Code rule 97 states: “Footwear cannot prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Compare the Market said: “Staying up to date with the latest version of the Highway Code is the easiest way to avoid fines and penalties while driving.

“Even having just a few penalty points on your licence could cause issues for you, as they stay on record for at least four years and make it more difficult to get good car insurance deals.

“In fact, our data shows that having between 3-5 points on your license could increase your insurance premium by up to 4% on average, while having 6-8 points could increase premiums costs by up to 62% on average.