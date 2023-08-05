Village Gallery in Colliergate, which sold art, jewellery, craft and collectables, has posted a note in its window to say ‘the curtain has descended’ and it is now closed.

The business, which also sold Lalique crystal, will be continuing on an online-only basis, the note adds.

“We have not gone completely… you can contact us and shop with us online via our website village-on-the-web.com,” the note says.

Village Gallery in Colliergate has closed (Image: Newsquest)

As well as online, its Lalique and jewellery can also still be found at the Antique Centre at 41 Stonegate.

The note in the shop window thanks ‘all of our customers and … the amazing artists who have supported us over out years here in Colliergate’.

The business’ owners Simon and Helen began by touring car boot sales.

They then set up their online business using redundancy money - and began to research and buy stock from various sources so as to be able to bring customers ‘quality items at realistic prices’.

The owners also had pitches at antiques, fine art and collectors fairs round the country – and the business even featured on TV.

Village Gallery, which has closed (Image: Newsquest)

“We sold to Bargain Hunt seven times,” the village-on-the-web website says.

The Village Gallery shop in Colliergate was opened in 2017 – but now that it has closed, the business has gone back to being mainly online only, with an outlet at the Stonegate Antique Centre.