PARAMEDICS had to call in firefighters to help them get a patient from a second floor flat into a waiting ambulance last night.
Fire crews were called to the address in Acomb at 9.20pm.
A spokesperson decribed the job of getting the patient out of the flat as 'difficult'.
"(A) casualty handling sheet (was used) used to transfer patient from second floor flat to waiting ambulance," the spokesperson said.
