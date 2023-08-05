Hundreds of homes in the Chapelfields and Acomb area of York are without electricity this morning following a power cut.

Northern Powergrid says the loss of power has been caused by an ‘an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment’.

In a message to affected properties, the company says: “Our teams are aware and working to safely restore your electricity as soon as possible.”

It says it hopes to be able to have the power back on by about 9am today.