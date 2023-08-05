POWER has now been restored to the hundreds of homes in the Chapelfields and Acomb area of York hit by a power cut this morning, The Press understands.
The loss of power was caused by an ‘an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment’.
In a message to affected properties, the company said: “Our teams are aware and working to safely restore your electricity as soon as possible.”
Power was restored to most properties by about 9.30am, and The Press understands that the final few properties left without electricity have now also had it restored.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here