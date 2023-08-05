POWER has now been restored to the hundreds of homes in the Chapelfields and Acomb area of York hit by a power cut this morning, The Press understands.

The loss of power was caused by an ‘an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment’.

In a message to affected properties, the company said: “Our teams are aware and working to safely restore your electricity as soon as possible.”

Power was restored to most properties by about 9.30am, and The Press understands that the final few properties left without electricity have now also had it restored.

 