Bill was well known across York as the head of family business FR Pulleyn, the popular garage that operated out of Wigginton and Haxby.

He passed away peacefully aged 97 on July 23 in Mulberry Court Care Home, York, where he lived with his wife of 74 years Nancy, 98.

Bill - whose full name was Foxton Ronald - leaves behind his widow as well as son Richard, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His daughter Barbara died in 2007.

Bill and Nancy outside their garage at Wigginton in 1977

Son Richard, 65, who worked in the family business until he sold up earlier this year, said his dad was community minded and would do anything to help someone.

Besides running a successful business, Bill was a trustee at Wigginton Village Hall, sponsored local sports teams, and attended the local church, St Nicholas in Wigginton, where his funeral will take place on Friday 11th August 11, at 11.30am, followed by interment in Haxby and Wigginton Cemetery.

"He was a big player in village life and village functions," said Richard, who added his father had been a founding member of the local squash and bowls clubs.

And he was modest too - particularly about his heroic efforts some 20 years ago which saved a young man's life.

Back in September 2003, Bill - then aged 77 - rushed to the rescue of a young man trapped in a burning car after it had ploughed into his house in the early hours of the morning.

The Press reported on the story at the time - and our article included a photo of Bill, fire extinguisher in hand, with the wrecked car and collapsed garden wall in the background.

Richard said: "It was quite a horrendous crash at the front of the house with someone still trapped in the car and the engine starting to smoke and spark. Dad just grabbed the fire extinguisher."

Once Bill put out the blaze, fire crews arrived and cut the crash victim free.

Richard said he had found a letter from the victim's family while clearing out his father's things thanking Bill for saving their son's life.

And he said his dad was very modest and rarely spoke of the incident. "He always wanted to help if he could."

Bill at the scene of the crash from which he saved a young man's life in 2003

He said his dad was very "personable" and "approachable" and built up a great band of loyal customers over the years.

"Our motto was we don't want to sell you one car, we want to sell you your next six or seven cars. Repeat business was our forte," said Richard.

One such loyal customer was Peter Boulton, of Orchard Gardens, York, who was a long-time customer and wrote to The Press on hearing of Bill's death.

He said: "Very saddening to read in The Press of the passing of the late Bill Pulleyn of F R Pulleyns of Wigginton Garage who were well known car dealers for many years.

"We bought several cars from them, never had a bad one and they were the old style family-run business that sadly have long disappeared now.

"Bill Pulleyn was an affable gentleman in every definition of the word, as indeed were all his family, namely Richard and sadly the late Barbara.

"They were always all so courteous and good to deal with and for me ultimately you became friends not merely just customers.

"It seemed at the time they must have sold many cars in York as every car I saw always had a FR Pulleyn yellow sticker in the rear window!"

Bill was born in 1925 and was called up for his National Service in 1946, marrying Nancy in 1949. He was an apprentice mechanic at Haw's Garage in York, rising to become its general manager before taking the plunge to set up on his own. He bought land at Wigginton and set up FR Pulleyn, later moving to the Whitehall Garage site at Wigginton Road and then to Haxby.

Bill in his RAF uniform in 1947

Richard said his father was still involved in the business until recently, and had still been a director until two years ago. "He never officially retired!," said Richard. Technically minded and skilled, Bill turned his hand to new technology. "He had a laptop, used email - he embraced change."

Of his dad's passing, Richard said: "He just slipped away quickly. It was old age and he was switched on until the end."

All inquires regarding the funeral can be directed to JG Fielder & Son, York. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu may be given to St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.