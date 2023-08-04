North Yorkshire Police said the burglars struck at the address in St Paul’s Square, York, between June 22 and July 23, while the residents were away.

Two bicycles were stolen from the property along with a silver egg cup.

The stolen bikes are both Cannondale, one a men’s racer S6 EVO size 58, frame number TD22462 in lime green, and the other a women’s Quick 3 medium size, frame number ME28997 in blue.

One of the stolen bikes

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who has any information or recognises the cycles from these images and knows where they are now, or has been offered them for sale, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police."

Anyone with information should email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230140239.