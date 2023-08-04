North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire crews were called to the scene at a two storey semi-detached domestic property in Ostman Road, Acomb, at 8.56am.

A service spokesperson said the blaze resulted in severe fire, heat and smoke damage to the dryer, moderate smoke damage to the room and light smoke damage to the remainder of the ground floor.

“One (woman) has been taken to hospital by ambulance with smoke inhalation,” they said.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.”

The service believes the cause to be an electrical fault.