A man was taken to hospital after a car and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) crashed on a major road through North Yorkshire today (August 4).
Emergency services were on the scene on the A64 in Tadcaster at 7.49am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a Volvo V40 collided with the rear trailer of the HGV.
A service spokesperson said one man was trapped in the Volvo but was able to free himself under the supervision of paramedics and firefighters.
He was taken to hospital with possible pelvic injuries and abrasions.
“Crew used one hose reel jet to cool the engine and an environmental pack to absorb vehicle fluids,” said the service spokesperson.
