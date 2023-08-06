We are taking you back 32 years to 1991.

If you look closely you will see a big clue as to the location of the photo.

All the shops have changed - but the building on the right of the photo remains.

Yes, it is the Masons Arms in Fishergate.

The same view of Fishergate today with the Masons Arms on the right (Image: google)

The pub was built in 1935 in a distinctive Tudor style. It was to be a flagship project for the local Tadcaster Tower Brewery. Inside, the theme is Gothic, with lots of dark wood panelling. The oak for the walls is said to come from York Castle and the fireplace from the Castle gatehouse.

It has an enviable position - opposite York's bar walls and with a beer terrace overlooking the neighbouring River Foss.

The pub paid a heavy price for this location when it was deluged with river water during the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Happily, it managed to re-open seven months later following a £150,000 refurbishment.

