Raheela Iqbal’s behaviour had elements of “fanaticism” and “racism”, said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris.

Rachael Landin, prosecuting, said the Muslim woman was angry that her sister had formed a relationship with a white, Western, non-Muslim man when at university in North Yorkshire.

Her targeting of her sister began with her attacking her with a set of ladders in the family home, included emotional blackmail and left the sister fearing for her life, York Crown Court heard.

Ms Landin said Iqbal deluged her sister with messages and calls and changed phones as her sister did not reply and blocked each phone in turn.

She travelled 250 miles to stand outside the sister’s North Yorkshire place of work.

“You must understand people are entitled to adopt the lifestyle they choose,” the judge told Iqbal.

“Everyone is entitled to be a person of faith or no faith. Everyone is entitled to live with and marry or not marry whoever they wish, with a religion or none.”

He banned Iqbal for life from the whole of North Yorkshire under a restraining order and ordered her to wear a tag enabling the authorities to monitor her whereabouts for 12 months as part of a two-year community order that also included 30 days’ rehabilitative activities.

The restraining order bans her from contacting her sister directly or indirectly for life.

Iqbal, 31, of Feltham, London, pleaded guilty to stalking and putting a person in fear of violence.

As she had spent 39 weeks in prison on remand following her arrest, the judge said if he gave her the appropriate jail sentence she would be released the same day. But a community order would give her the help she needed.

He read a report from a liaison and diversion officer that said that Iqbal was not suffering from any mental illness for which she could receive psychiatric hospital treatment.

Defence solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said there were “clear cultural problems” and urged the judge to pass the community order sentence.

The sister wrote in a personal statement: “I really feared for my life.”

Both sisters had grown up in a Western part of the world and were entitled to believe what they liked, the court heard.

“I know what I am doing is not wrong,” she wrote. “I will not feel guilty about living my life. I really hope you will see the errors of your way. I will move on in my life. I will not change what I do.”

Ms Landin said the sisters’ father had stopped Iqbal's attack with the ladders when she got into a rage in July 2021. The sister had then left the family home and travelled to North Yorkshire.

From July 2022, the sister began receiving messages and calls from Iqbal that continued until her arrest in November 2022.

Iqbal told North Yorkshire Police she believed she was doing it for her sister's benefit and that she wanted to speak to police from her own background.