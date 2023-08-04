Aberfield Communications was shortlisted for Best Not-for-Profit Campaign for its work on the communications around York Minster’s groundbreaking Neighbourhood Plan (NP). The NP outlines a roadmap to a sustainable future for York Minster and its seven-hectare estate, this being the first time an NP has been used to map the future care of a cathedral or heritage estate.

Altogether, it has been shortlisted for six CIPR PRide Awards (Yorkshire & Lincolnshire), the leading awards for the PR industry. The consultancy received the highest number of shortlisted entries of any agency in the region.

READ MORE:

The full list of shortlisted entries includes Best Corporate and Business Campaign, Best Long-Term Client Care, Best Channel Delivery, Best Not-for-Profit Campaign, Best Low Budget Campaign and Small PR Consultancy of the Year. The winners of the awards will be announced on November 2.

The agency’s work providing media relations support for rugby league club Keighley Cougars has earned its spot on the shortlist for Best Low Budget Campaign. In 2019 the club became the only gay owned professional sports team in Europe, and in 2022 Aberfield was appointed to deliver a low-budget, tight turnaround campaign for the Cougars’ annual Pride match supporting the transgender community.

Aberfield director Ian Briggs said: “Being shortlisted for six awards is a fantastic achievement. With the highest number of nominations of all the entrants in the region, this is a real testament to the hard work, creativity and talent of the Aberfield Communications team.

“We have a diverse range of national and regional clients with global reputations and to see them all represented through the nominations is extremely satisfying, but especially those in the Yorkshire region.”

For more information about Aberfield Communications, please visit: https://www.aberfield.com/