Following its recent Outstanding CQC rating, Jess has been promoted from registered care manager to operations manager.

The new role has been created to maintain the provision of high quality throughout the care service, as well as overseeing the expansion of the service into new areas of North Yorkshire.

Director of Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale, Ed Gill, said:: “As we continue to support more people in York, Thirsk and surrounding rural communities, we see the role of Operations Manager as critical to maintaining our high standards of care.

“Jess has been an integral part of the Radfield York, Thirsk & Ryedale team since day one. She is hugely respected by everyone in the team and she holds an exceptional track record of delivering a high quality care service - as demonstrated by our recent Outstanding CQC rating - and we are proud to see her promotion to this new position.”

With a growing team of 30 care professionals, Jess will also be overseeing the organisation’s expansion into Northallerton and surrounding villages.

Jess said: “I am really proud of our Outstanding support offering and I am looking forward to as expanding this service to further areas of North Yorkshire.

"We are seeing increasing demand for support in Thirsk, Northallerton and surrounding rural locations, and we are now working with local care professionals to deliver care and support to those who are struggling to find Outstanding services in the area.”

Providing care for people who live within their own home, Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale is York’s only Outstanding home care provider and one of only 2% of providers in the country to achieve this premium recognition. It specialises in providing support services for older people.

This includes companionship and social visits out in the community, personal care and medication support, as well as palliative care. These visits can range from once a week, to multiple times each day, to round the clock live-in care.

During its recent CQC inspection, the organisation was described as “excellently managed and was a positive role model to other organisations and the local community.”