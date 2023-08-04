The cub was born on the morning of June 30 at Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton.

Born to 11-year-old parents Tai Jang and Bai Jiao the cub is the fourth successful birth of this endangered species at the zoo.

The cub will be in its nest box over the coming months, but it is hoped that visitors will be able to view the park’s latest arrival by the end of the summer.

Park executive Ross Snipp said "All births are exciting, but even more so when a species is threatened in the wild.

“Our red panda pair has been at the zoo for 10 years and has proven to be very successful parents.

“Their other three cubs have left us to continue the breeding program at zoos in Sweden, the Netherlands and Wales, all coordinated by the European Ex-Situ breeding Programme.”

Red pandas are found throughout the Himalayan mountain range from Nepal to China.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, their numbers are believed to be less than 10,000 individuals in the wild.

The species’ wild population is still decreasing and is threatened by habitat loss and hunting.