York Unleashed Comic-Con is back at York Racecourse hosting another fun and friendly celebration of all things geeky.

On all 6 floors of the Knavesmire Stand, it’s the perfect day out for all the family as it is filled to the brim with media guests including York actor David Bradley, who played school caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies, and legendary Bernard Hill known for playing King Theoden in Lord Of The Rings, there will also be movie scene attractions, costume characters, movie vehicles and so much more for you to enjoy.

Read next:

York-born Harry Potter actor, David Bradley

Organisers say the event has been designed to bring out the mega fan in everyone and there will be plenty of opportunities for those new to the convention scene and for seasoned con-goers to have fun and explore a range of pop culture interests such as superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney.

Bernard Hill (Image: CHAS)

There will be everything from Lego to wrestlers, dinosaurs to Ghostbuster and for Star Wars fans we also have the man behind Yak Face, Sean Crawford, for you to meet.

A previous York Unleashed event

There will be geeky activities and games, model displays as well as comic book and animation artists and authors as well as more than 150 vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and more.

You can even go along dressed as your favourite pop culture character and you may even see a couple of ‘Allo! ‘Allo! Cosplayers as Richard Gibson (Herr Flick) and Kim Hartman (Helga) from the cult TV classic will be there to meet their fans. If you do come along in costume, there is a costume masquerade with some fantastic prizes to be won.

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman in character in 'Allo! 'Allo! (Image: Archant)

Lindsey Jordan, Stage Host at York Unleashed Comic-Con said: “Well, it’s York Unleashed, isn’t it. This is the comic-con event of the year that everyone looks forward to.

"I must admit I am more than a little bit geeky and, even though I have been attending comic-cons for years, this event is by far my favourite comic-con. It has such an amazing atmosphere, everyone is there for a shared interest and to have a good time.

"I’m extremely excited about meeting actor Lee Boardman as this is his first ever comic-con appearance, Lee recently appeared in Star Wars Andor but a lot of people will know him as the bad guy Jez Quigley in Coronation Street.

"Come along and see what York Unleashed is all about – meet the celebrities, have your photo taken with your favourite Superhero, browse the smorgasbord of stalls with a vast selection of geeky goodies, dance with your anime friends, and it doesn’t even matter if you come along dressed as your favourite character or simply wear your favourite geeky t-shirt you are going to have an incredible time.”

Lee Boardman (Image: Daisy Chains Photography)

York Unleashed Comic-Con is on Sunday, September 3 from 11am to 5pm at York Racecourse.

Tickets are available at: https://www.unleashedtickets.co.uk/ourshop/