Emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the A64.
A spokesperson for Ryedale Police said: "The A64 at Huttons Ambo is closed due to an RTC. Please avoid the area and find alternative route."
The A64 is understood to be closed from the Old Malton roundabout.
More on this as we get it.
