Crews from Malton, Huntington and Pickering were called to the collision at 3.38pm at High Hutton involving a BMW which collided with a lorry, then a VW and finally a Ford Ranger.

A man trapped in the BMW was freed by fire crews and taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. A female in the BMW was out of the vehicle on arrival and appeared uninjured.

A man in the lorry was not trapped or injured. A male in VW, which came to rest in a dtich, was not trapped but suffered bruising and a Yorkshire Terrier also in the VW appeared uninjured.

A man in the Ford was not trapped or injured.

Fire crews administered first aid until arrival of an ambulance.

The incident has been left in hands of Police.

National Highways said the A64 has now reopened.

