North Yorkshire Water Park is hosting an event this Saturday (August 5) where guests have the chance to witness the skills of Rocco Burbridge, who has represented his country in the sport of wakeboarding.

From 4pm, the park in Wykeham Lakes will showcase Rocco’s collection of tricks and stunts on the wakeline and he will be joined by a host of fellow wakeboarders.

Spectators who are newcomers to the sport will be given a running commentary by the park’s team so nobody will miss a trick.

The water park opened in 2017. (Image: Hatch Group)

Wakeboarding has its origins in the 1990s and takes its cues from waterskiing, snowboarding and surfing. Riders can be pulled by an overhead cable or behind a motorboat.

Gareth Davies, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to host Rocco and share his talent with our guests this weekend.

“Wakeboarding is a thrilling water sport and to be joined by a former Team GB athlete is an honour."

Trained instructors will be on hand for the remainder of the summer season for those inspired by this weekend’s feats who want to book a session for themselves.

Other attractions at the park include three obstacle courses on the lake and a 250m long zipline.

More information about North Yorkshire Water Park can be found here.