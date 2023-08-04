WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork, local recruiters in York, held their first, post pandemic Shining Stars Staff Awards with 120 guests last month at the Merchant Adventurers Hall in York.

The awards celebrate the exceptional work undertaken by temporary and supply staff placed by WorkwithYork, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYorkshire and recognise the important role they play in supporting the local economy.

In attendance were the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, individual and team nominees, nominators, event sponsors Streamline Taxis, award sponsors Gough & Kelly Security, supporters Inc Dot Design and Print as well as public sector, education and commercial clients.

Managing director Karen Bull, said: “It was wonderful to be able to host this event and celebrate these amazing individuals and teams for the vital work they carry out locally.”

Alongside the awards, there was a charity raffle with fantastic prizes, including donations from The Positive Teacher Company, York Knights, Flamingo Land, The Principal Hotel in York, Hole in the Wand, JORVIK Viking Centre and York College raising a total of £350 for local charity The Island.